Sept. 29, 1950 - Oct. 30, 2022

FARMER CITY — Myron Dean Kirby, 72, of Le Roy, formerly of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 11:31 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Farmer City American Legion, 755 Stensel Drive, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow in McCord Cemetery, rural Farmer City, with Military Rites Accorded. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Farmer City American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in name of Myron Kirby to Transplant, in care of The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, or online at foundationbarnesjewish.org, Farmer City American Legion Post 55 Education Fund, or the Voyager 238 40/8 Nurses Scholarship.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City in charge of arrangements.

Myron was born on September 29, 1950, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Eugene and Goldie M. Lappin Kirby. He married Sandra K. Tharp on July 19, 1970, at the Farmer City Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Kirby of Le Roy; son, Jason Kirby of Farmer City; daughter, Kay (Bryan) Taylor of Le Roy; grandson, Logan Ashworth of Le Roy; sister, Martha Riddle of Orange, CA; and brother, Merle (Karen) Kirby of Le Roy. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Sue Furtney.

Myron was a 1968, graduate of Moore High School in Farmer City. He was a veteran of the Illinois National Guard. He was a farmer, owned a tiling and excavating business and Kirby Trucking business.

Myron was a current DeWitt County Soil Chairman of the Board, Past State President of the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts; Past American Legion Post 55 Commander; Past 19th District Commander; Past 4th Division Commander; Past Department Commander; Current Department Treasurer; National Finance Vice Chairman; Past Chef DeGare of Voyager 238 of 40/8; member of Farmer City Masonic Lodge #710 A.F. & A.M.; and member of the National Child Welfare Foundation.