FLANAGAN — Myrna M. McCabe, 93, of Flanagan, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at 7:34 p.m. at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flanagan, with Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Flanagan.

Visitation will be Monday, November 1, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Myrna was born September 10, 1928, in Pontiac, IL, to Leo and Bullia "Bertha" (Hart) McCabe.

She is survived by nephews: Greg McCabe of Secor, IL, Brian (Laurie) McCabe of El Paso, IL, and Dean McCabe of Texas; niece, Betty Petropoul of Odell, IL; sister-in-law, Maxine McCabe of Pontiac, IL; and many more nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Ernie McCabe, William McCabe, and James McCabe; sister-in-law, Kathleen McCabe; and nephew, Ernie McCabe.

Myrna was a graduate of Odell High School, and worked at Fox Center in Dwight for 33 years, doing crafts and art activities. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flanagan, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.