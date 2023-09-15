Dec. 29, 1939—July 31, 2023

PELLA, Iowa — Myrna Lucille (Smith) Peterson was born December 29, 1939, to Clarence and Delma (Nugen) Smith at home in a farmhouse near Denmark, IA. She grew up in Donnellson, IA, and was a 1957 graduate and Salutatorian of Donnellson High School. During high school, she played Iowa “Six-on-Six” basketball and went to the State Tournament.

On September 29, 1958, she was united in marriage to Eugene Peterson. After raising two children, Steven and Dena, Myrna received her Bachelor’s and later a Master’s Degree in Education from Illinois State University.

She worked as a public school teacher pecializing in math in the Unit 5 School District at Colene Hoose Elementary School in Normal, IL, for 20 years. After their retirement, Gene and Myrna moved to Holiday Island, AR, where they enjoyed golfing, traveling, nature and bird watching. She was also an avid reader. Myrna was also very involved as a volunteer in various churches and in her communities.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Eugene R. Peterson; her brothers: Daryl Smith (Sue) of Cedar Falls, IA, Ron Smith (Julia) of Kissimmee, FL; her two children: Steve (Jane) of Knoxville, IA, and Dena Peterson (Olon Lindemood) of Grinnell, IA; and brother-in-law, Don Peterson (Mary) of West Covina, CA. She has five grandchildren: Nick Peterson, Matthew Peterson, William Kirk, Emily Kirk, and Anna Kirk, and many nieces and nephews. Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Delma Smith; and a sister, Karen (Smith) Andrews.

A memorial service was held in Franklin, IA, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, her family’s church. Interment of ashes will be in Columbus, NE, Columbus Cemetery, on September 25, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR (https://turpentinecreek.harnessgiving.org/donate). Please mention that this donation is in Myrna Peterson’s memory in the notes section of your check, on the website, or if you call. Or to the Alzheimer’s Association.