Feb. 9, 1939 - May 31, 2022

LINCOLN — Myrna Jean Aper, 83, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 6:00 PM Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, Hartsburg. Burial will follow in Hartsburg Union Cemetery.

Myrna was born February 9, 1939, the daughter of Fred and Mary Aper of New Holland. She worked for 35-years for the Illinois Secretary of State. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hartsburg where she created newsletters and bulletins among other duties. Myrna was President of the State, Regional, and International chapters of the Rural Youth Organization.

She enjoyed square dancing and bowling. Myrna was well known for her quilting and enjoyed making them for her family and donating them. Some of her favorites were auctioned at Relay for Life of Logan County. She truly loved her family and will be missed greatly. Her giving nature and unselfish ways are a blessing to everyone who knew her. She showed true faith in our Lord and went with no fear knowing she would wake up pain free in the arms of loved ones.

Survivors include her siblings: Arlene (Jim) Hauk of Peoria, IL, and Floyd (Gail) Aper of Normal, IL; six nieces and nephews: Terri (Otie) Tripplett, Timothy Aper (Tammy Wilder), Rick (Lori) Aper, the late, Rob Aper (Julie Hopper), Kyle (Amy) Hauk, and Kathy Hauk; 19 great-nieces and nephews; and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Myron (Suzanne) Aper, brother Kenneth Aper; sister Kathleen Aper; and loving nephew Robert Aper.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers, to St. John Lutheran Church, Make a Wish Foundation, or Children's Miracle Network.