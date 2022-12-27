July 10, 1945 - Dec. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Myla Sue Davis, age 77, of Bloomington, IL, died at 1:55 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her residence.

Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St. Bloomington, IL. Rev. Sara Isbell and Rev. Vaughn Hoffman will be officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Preachers Aid Society and Wesley United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Myla was born July 10, 1945, in Evansville, IN, the daughter of Myles and Ethel Mikeworth Tennis. She married Rev. C. Raydean Davis on March 18, 1965, in Greenville, IL. He died May 1, 2014.

Surviving are her four children: Julie (Tom) Moore, Bloomington, IL, Steven Ray Davis, Danvers, IL, Brian (Megan) Davis), Normal, IL, Scott (Sharon Carr), Normal, IL; ten grandchildren: Danielle, Erika, Jack Moore, Caitlyn Rose, Lauren, Jacob, Rachel, Conor Ray, Wyatt Scott Charles Davis, and her brother Mark Tennis, Spring, TX.

Myla is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Tennis; and a granddaughter, Ashley Marie Davis.

Myla graduated from Robinson High School. She graduated from nursing school and worked in private practice and several hospitals throughout her career. Myla enjoyed her dogs. She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed spending time with all her family and friends.

