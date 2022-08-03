June 26, 1926 - July 29, 2022

FAIRBURY — Muriel J. Dawson, 96, of Fairbury, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at her daughter's home, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury, followed by a memorial service. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be made to South East Livingston County Ambulance Services (SELCAS), or the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is helping with arrangements.

Muriel was born June 26, 1926, in Barry, IL, the daughter of Rev. Ralph and Gladys Crim Fitch. After graduating from high school in Roodhouse, IL, she attended Illinois Wesleyan University. She married William A. Dawson on April 22, 1945, in Roodhouse. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1992.

Survivors include two daughters: Vicki (Sheila) Dawson of Hamilton, MT, and Julie Dawson of Bloomington; three sons: Mark (Etsuko) Dawson of Honolulu, HI, Rick (Sandy) Dawson of rural Chenoa, and Paul Dawson of Utica. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Will Dawson, Tiffany (Trent Smith) Dawson, Kyle (Cory) Dawson, Tony (Katya) Dawson, and Sarah (James) Hernan; five great-grandchildren: Sunder, Eric, Kara, Travis, and Isabel (with baby brother on the way); and one brother, Mike Fitch of Kankakee.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Anne Bedford and Enid Smith.

Muriel worked at the Fairbury Blade for many years as a proofreader and editor. She enjoyed camping with Bill and a large group of their "Happy Wanderers" friends, rooting for her Cubs (especially in 2016), and knitting beautiful sweaters and Christmas stockings for her very appreciative family and friends. Muriel was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury.

