Feb. 25, 1940 - Oct. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Muriel Frances Dawson, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Arcadia Care in Bloomington, IL.

Muriel was born on February 25, 1940, in Charleston, WV, to Murl and Frances Huddleston.

Muriel had five children, Lois, Allen, Eddie, Joseph and Johnny Ray. She is also survived by three brothers, Jerry, James and John; as well as one sister, Sharon. She has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; in addition to very dear friends whom all will miss her greatly.

Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lois; and one son, Johnny Ray.

Muriel worked most of her life as a care giver and gave so much of her time and love to all those around her. She was of the Baptist faith and was an avid poetry composer. She loved music, the San Francisco 49ers and the LA Dodgers.

Muriel's wish, upon her death, was to be donated to science for the study of Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a private graveside inurnment at a later date.

Memorials in Muriel's name may be made to Arcadia Care or the Alzheimer Association.