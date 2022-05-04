Aug. 6, 1931 - Jan. 28, 2022
HEYWORTH — Moselle Cotner, 90, a longtime resident of Heyworth, IL, passed away on January 28, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at the American Legion, 205 East Main St. in Heyworth, IL, on May 14. The hours are 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a short service beginning around 2:30 p.m. All are welcome to help us honor our wonderful mother.
She is survived by her children: Karen Behrens, Laurel Cummings, Cary Cotner all of Heyworth, John Cotner of Wapella, and Carla Parr of Kansas.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion of Heyworth.