BLOOMINGTON — Monte Rink, 55, Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Carle BroMenn, Normal.

A private family interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. A Celebration of Life will be held.

Memorials may be directed to Mondo's Family Memorial Trust c/o First State Bank, 204 N. Prospect Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704.

Monte was born March 14, 1966 in St. Louis, MO, to Marty Rink Sr. and the late Anita Olson Rink.

He married Jillyn Hood on April 4, 1998, in Bloomington. She survives, along with their three children: Macy, Nolan, and Sam; three siblings: Marty (Julie Weber) Rink, Park Ridge, Mindy (Steve) May, Palatine, and Mitch (Kristi Hood) Rink, Bloomington; in-laws, Wally and Jan Hood, Normal; five nieces and four nephews.

Monte graduated from Bloomington High School, where he was active in: swimming, football, and intramurals. He received his bachelor's degree in Marketing, from Southern Illinois University.

He was a Senior Account Executive for Benefit Planning Associates.

Monte was extremely involved in his children's lives coaching: basketball, Cardinals junior football, flag football, and soccer.

Learn more about Monte's amazing life at www.carmodyflynn.com.