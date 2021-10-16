BLOOMINGTON — Monte Rink, 55, Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Carle BroMenn, Normal.
A private family interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. A Celebration of Life will be held.
Memorials may be directed to Mondo's Family Memorial Trust c/o First State Bank, 204 N. Prospect Road, Bloomington, IL, 61704.
Monte was born March 14, 1966 in St. Louis, MO, to Marty Rink Sr. and the late Anita Olson Rink.
He married Jillyn Hood on April 4, 1998, in Bloomington. She survives, along with their three children: Macy, Nolan, and Sam; three siblings: Marty (Julie Weber) Rink, Park Ridge, Mindy (Steve) May, Palatine, and Mitch (Kristi Hood) Rink, Bloomington; in-laws, Wally and Jan Hood, Normal; five nieces and four nephews.
Monte graduated from Bloomington High School, where he was active in: swimming, football, and intramurals. He received his bachelor's degree in Marketing, from Southern Illinois University.
He was a Senior Account Executive for Benefit Planning Associates.
Monte was extremely involved in his children's lives coaching: basketball, Cardinals junior football, flag football, and soccer.
Learn more about Monte's amazing life at www.carmodyflynn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.