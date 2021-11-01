Monita (Moni) Allen

SECOR — I was born April 1, 1962 to Edward and Sandra Moreland in Peoria, Illinois. Married John Allen, December 20, 2002 who was beside me through all the craziness that life brought our way. He always stood by my children, fixed their cars, helped remodel their homes and anything else they needed. I had been married before, but they didn't work out, so I saw no reason to mention them.

I have three wonderful children that any mother would be proud of: Skylair Moreland of Chicago, Brea (Colt) Brennemann of Gridley, and Chelsea (Kyle) Reddish of Washington. I also have two beautiful stepdaughters: Jackie (Jordan) Allen, and Kayla (Shawn) DeWispelaere. My kids gave me the best grandkids ever: Alex McCall, Hunter and Grant Brennemann, Carson and Prim Reddish and Kayden DeWispelaere. They brought such joy to my life.

I am survived by my parents: Sandra and Phil Amigoni of Eureka; brother, Shane Amigoni (Kelley) of Eureka and his kids: Allie of Washington and Nic who is deployed with the U.S. Navy.

I was proceeded in death by my father, Edward Moreland, who passed in 1967.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Secor Sportsman's Club on November 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., where I hope you can join my family for food, a few drinks, and shared memories.