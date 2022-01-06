MANSFIELD, IL — Moneta Nellis McCleary, 95, of Mansfield, IL, passed away at 12:57 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

Her public graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Rural Champaign, IL, with Pastor Jeffrey McPike officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Moneta was born May 19, 1926, in Crookston, MN, a daughter of William J. and Margaret H. Scholl Randel. She married William McCleary on October 19, 1946, in Mansfield, IL.

She is survived by her husband, William McCleary of Mansfield, IL; two sons: William Philip (Nancy) McCleary of Weldon, IL, and Patrick Scott (Micki) McCleary of Lexington, IL; daughter, Joy Lynn (Greg) Johnson of Mansfield, IL; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Randel; and sister, Larita Gillespie.

Moneta was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, Osman Ladies Aid and the LWML.