Feb. 20, 1923 - Sept. 7, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Mollie K. Leiken, 100, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

Mollie was born February 20, 1923, in Whiteville NC, daughter of Nathan and Celia Kramer, she married Isadore I. Leiken on March 15, 1943. They preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marsha Gould; four brothers: Harry, Isadore, Benjamin, and Hyman; two sisters: Sylvia Leder and Jeannett Turner.

Surviving are her one son, Ned (Riki) Leiken; four grandchildren: Shuli Leiken, Michael (Maria Fe) Leiken, Jerrik Gould and Margalit Gould; two great-grandchildren: Gabriella Leiken and Michael Joseph Leiken; one son-in-law, Jerren Gould; and many nieces and nephews.

Mollie was a homemaker of her own home.

She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, reading, exercising, and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family.

Her graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at the Jewish Cemetery in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moses Montefiore Temple, 102 Robinhood Lane Bloomington, IL, or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 North East Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL, 61637.

