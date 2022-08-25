Oct. 24, 1950 - Aug, 15, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — We mournfully announce the passing of Mohsen "Kelly" Baybordi, 70, of Bloomington, IL. Mohsen passed away on August 15, 2022, while vacationing with his wife Haide Ghods in Ontario, Canada. He was surrounded by many members of his family.

Mohsen followed his dreams by opening his own business "Kelly's Automotive," after graduating from Illinois State University. For over 40 years he built his business from hard work, his uncanny ability to repair things and dedicated employees. He made many friends along the way and would strive to treat his customers honestly and with excellent service delivery.

Mohsen lived a full and vibrant life with more friends than you could count. His friends would say he was the life of the party as he relished in making others smile. The angels in heaven would laugh with his amazing sense of humor. Mohsen never really retired, as he was devoted to his business. When he wasn't working he enjoyed many projects around the home. Most people weren't aware he suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia for many years but he didn't let that slow him down. He was like a machine!

He loved travelling, cooking, the outdoors and learning how to build, fix and create new things. Our hearts are sore as we will miss his loving smile, laughter, gentle face, tolerance and forgiving heart. We will miss him dearly!

He is survived by his loving wife Haide, his four children: David, Mohammad, Sarah and Amir; grandchildren: Sadie, Annabelle, Molly and Barrett. His grandchildren meant more to him than words can describe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Destihl Barrell Room at 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, IL, on Monday, August 29, 2022, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. All are welcome!