Feb. 28, 1926 - Oct. 11, 2022

GOSHEN, Indiana — Loving daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend, Miriam Bertha Kauffmann, passed away in her sleep, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her home at Greencroft, Goshen, after suffering from a broken hip.

Born on a farm in Minier, IL, on February 28, 1926, Miriam was the only girl born to Alma Magdalena (Litwilller) Kauffmann (1901-2001) and John Kauffmann (1898-1982), except for a sister, Nadine, who died in infancy. She had one older brother, Ivan (Lola Good), and six younger brothers: Weldon (Marilyn Good), Warren (Maxine Litwiller), Merle, Floyd (Chiyo Sasaki), and Norman (Sharon Kennell). When asked, she always said that when a new baby was born, she would secretly wish for another brother, because, as she put it, they were "a lot of fun."

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lola; her brother, Warren; her sister-in-law, Maxine; her brother, Norman; and her sister-in-law, Sharon; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A pianist, Miriam pursued her interest in music from a young age, managing to convince her parents to get her a piano. She played classical music and also learned how to accompany singing, using her talent in many church services throughout her life and especially in her later years at Evergreen Place, Greencroft. She had a flair for languages as well, having studied Latin in high school and then French at Goshen College where she graduated with a BA in Education in 1948. After teaching French at Minier High School, she used her education background in Puerto Rico, spending 1955-1958 as a volunteer with Mennonite Voluntary Service, and 1960-1970 teaching at the Colegio Bautista de Carolina. Returning to Illinois from Puerto Rico, Miriam pursued a Master's Degree in Library Science at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. After graduating in 1971, she got a job that same year at the Chicago Public Library, initially working at their bilingual (Spanish/English) information center and later in the Spanish language section.

In Chicago, Miriam lived in the Pilsen neighborhood, attending the Iglesia Evangelica Menonita on 19th street. In 1985, five years before retiring from the library, she moved to the Austin neighborhood, where she lived in the upper flat of a brownstone owned by her brother Ivan, and joined the Oak Park Mennonite church. After retiring from her work at the library in 1990, Miriam moved to Goshen, IN, to be close to her family, including her mother, Alma, her brothers Merle, Norman and Ivan and their families, as well her friends, Karel Helisak and Marie Heliskova.

In Goshen, Miriam worked at the Goshen College Library and also as a volunteer at Oak Lawn and in the library at Greencroft Manor II.

She was a person of unwavering faith and will be missed. We will always remember her cheerfulness; her optimism; her pragmatism; her independent, helpful, and generous spirit; and her deep love for her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., October 29, 2022, at the Metzler Chapel, Greencroft, Goshen.

Donations in her memory may be made via check to the National Immigrant Justice Center, 224 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 600, Chicago, IL, 60604, or through the "in memory" option on their webpage at: https://immigrantjustice.salsalabs.org/donate-122/index.html.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.