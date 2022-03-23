June 20, 1929 - March 13, 2022

PONTIAC — Mildred "Millie" Irene Bradley, 92, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House in Sebring, FL.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Millie was born June 20, 1929, in Pontiac, IL to John and Effie (Tramel) Mackinson. She married William Bradley on June 20, 1950, in Pontiac, IL. He passed away on January 2, 2009.

She is survived by her children: Lori (Kevin) Geary of Libertyville, IL and Jan (Glenn) Zehr of Pontiac, IL; brother, John William Mackinson of FL; grandchildren: Matthew (Kaitlyn) Zehr of Coal Valley, IL, Patrick Geary of Chicago, IL, and Michael Geary of Fort Benning, GA; great-grandson, Seager Zehr of Coal Valley, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; brother, Robert Mackinson; and sisters-in-law: Betty Mackinson and Florence Mackinson.

Millie graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1947. She worked at Harris Funeral Home from 1947 to 1950 and at Sears in Pontiac for over 20 years. She was the City of Pontiac Treasurer for 16 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac.

Millie was a talented golfer and achieved an impressive two hole-in-ones. She loved to play cards and spend time coloring and doing cross stitch. Over the years, she made many people treasures of handmade plastic canvas cross stitch creations. She enjoyed wintering in Florida at her "Buttonwood Bay" in Sebring since 1995.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School in Pontiac or The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.