April 14, 1923 - Aug. 31, 2023

PEORIA — Mildred Lucille Forhan, 100, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Accolade Healthcare of Peoria.

She was born on April 14, 1923, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Edward C. and Gertrude M. (Ittenbach) Gose. Mildred married William E. Forhan on October 10, 1953, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2003.

She was a homemaker and had worked as a Radio Manufacturing Engineer during World War II. Mildred was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church of Peoria Heights, IL. She gained notoriety just this year when she was featured on the Smucker's jelly jar upon turning 100 years old.

Mildred is survived by her son, Stephen Edward (Sheri) Forhan; grandson, Jason Michael (Stephanie) Forhan; two granddaughters: Kathleen Marie Haberland, Rachel Christine Metzer; eight great-grandchildren: Parker Forhan, Quinten Forhan, Ava Haberland, Corrine Haberland, Ethan Haberland, Colton Metzer, Makenzie Metzer and Hadley Metzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, Michael Anthony Forhan.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cumerford Clary Funeral Home in Peoria, IL. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday September 6, 2023, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, IL, starting at 10:00 a.m. With a visitation one half hour prior. Monsignor Jason Gray will officiate the services. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

Memorials in honor of Mildred may be directed to the Catholic Charities.

