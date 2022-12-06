Sept. 18, 1933 - Dec. 2, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Mildred "Jean" Jardine, 89, of Bloomington (formerly of Gibson City) peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. at Heritage Manor in Normal.

Visitation will be held 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the First Presbyterian Church.

Jean was born September 18, 1933, in Fairbury, a daughter of Halice and Lota (Rafferty) Mardis. She married Richard "Dick" Jardine on August 16, 1953, in Gibson City. Dick passed away August 22, 2010.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Randy Smith) Alexander of Bloomington. Two grandchildren: Bradley (Ann) Alexander of Chicago, and Blake (Leah) Alexander of Bloomington. Four great-grandchildren: Brennen Denault, Sophia, Maddox, and Bruce Alexander. Also surviving is a brother, Ron (Lois) Mardis of Heyworth; and a sister-in-law, Mary Sue Mardis of Bloomington. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters: Beulah Mardis and Opal (Dale) Zehr, and one brother, Wayne Mardis.

Jean graduated from Arrowsmith Community High School in 1952. She worked at Van's Insurance Agency for nearly 38 years retiring in 1996. She was a 50-plus years member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gibson City where she previously served as a deacon. She was a member of the Elliot Amvets Auxiliary #0276, the Gibson City VFW Auxiliary #6289, and was a charter member of the Gibson City Women of the Moose Chapter #88. Jean and her husband were heavily involved at the Moose helping plan and serve in many of the activities. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed supporting GCMS sports-especially when her grandsons were participating, and was well known for her homemade pies. Jean will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.