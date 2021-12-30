BLOOMINGTON — Mildred E. "Tudy" Ditchen, 82, of Bloomington passed away at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday December 29, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral service for Tudy on Monday January 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Deacon Gayle Cyrulik will officiate. There will be a visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Tudy was born to Grant and Martha Maxwell Deerwester in Bloomington on March 7, 1939. She married John "Jack" Ditchen in Bloomington on November 10, 1956. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2006.

She is also preceded in death by one son Randy Ditchen; one daughter, Kathy Niepagen; one grandson, Michael Horn; two sisters: Marjorie and Joan; and three brothers: Eldon, Tad and Carl.

Surviving are three children: John (Gwen) Ditchen Jr. of Shelbyville, Bill Lutz of Reed City, MI, Ronny Ditchen of St. Ignes, MI; eight grandchildren including: Leslie Coombs and Josh Horn; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Linda (Jerry) Head of Bloomington.

Tudy was a mother to all and would welcome anyone into her home. She was a great cook and cherished times she could have her family and friends around for meals. She loved pets and gardening. For many years she worked at Lutz Nursery and was excellent at flocking Christmas trees.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

