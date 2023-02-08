July 27, 1948 - Feb. 7, 2023

CLINTON — Mikki Burns of Clinton died on February 7, 2023. She was 74, and would have celebrated 54 years of marriage to her husband, Jim, on February 15, 2023. They were introduced by Jim's cousin Dick, and were married in 1969.

Mikki loved to watch and root for the Illini. She was her grandkids' biggest fan at their games and events. She loved to go see her son play music in his various bands, and enjoyed being Stacey's self-appointed personal assistant reminding her of game changes and school events. Mikki loved to garden and had an amazing green thumb. Her favorite time of year was going shopping with Barbara and the ladies in St. Louis. She wouldn't even go to the mailbox without her makeup. Mikki resided in Cerro Gordo for many years, but built her dream home in Clinton, and made it her canvas for the entire family.

Born July 27, 1948, Mikki graduated from Clinton Community High School in 1966. She graduated from Patricia Stephens College with a degree in Fashion Merchandising, and for more than 32 years was a branch manager of Topflight Grain in Cisco.

Mikki is survived by Jim; and their children: Chad Burns and his wife, Andrea of Decatur, Stacey Benson of Oakley; and their grandchildren: Blaine and Audrey Burns and JD and Cooper Benson. Mikki is also survived by her sisters: Barbara and Harlan Powers of Clinton, and Diana and John Leach of Maroa; nephews: Chris Pine, Curtis Pine, and Hunter Williamson; and niece, Carrie Thomas. She is also survived by her beloved; Aunt Fifi.

Mikki was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Tim Benson; and her sister, Sara Williamson.

Mikki wished for a private funeral for family only. A celebration of life will be held at the Clinton Eagles on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial in her honor to Cancer Care of a Decatur CCSI Charitable Fund, 210 W McKinley Ave suite 1 Decatur, IL, 62526.

Special thanks to Dr. Mario Velasco and Memorial Hospice for all of their care and comfort.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.