March 28, 1941 - June 22, 2023

SENECA, South Carolina — Mike M. Peterson was born on March 28, 1941, to the parents of Masie and Morell Peterson. Mike lived briefly in St. Clair, MO, with his oldest brother Frank before moving to Granite City, IL, and finally to Poag, IL, where he spent the majority of his youth. It was in Poag where Mike learned and developed his passion for fishing and hunting. He along with his brothers (Frank, Steve and Pat) worked in the cantaloupe and watermelon fields of Poag.

Mike was born with a club foot and was told he would never be able to compete in athletics. After many childhood surgeries he was one of the first to have the condition successfully corrected. Mike excelled in athletics at Edwardsville High School and qualified for state in the high jump all four years. Mike was also an excellent baseball player and was asked to participate in both sports simultaneously. His claim to fame was two grand slams in one day with double digit RBI's. This led to a scholarship in track and field at Illinois State. Mike held the ISU high jump record for many years.

Mike graduated with a BS of Education and Biology in 1963. His first job out of school was at Mackinaw High school. He later earned his Master's degree in Biology. While attending Illinois State University he met Diane Beatrice Baumruk and they married on July 10, 1964. They resided in Hopedale, IL, and welcomed two children into the world - Mark 1966, and Laura 1967. Mike took a position in Hopedale Jr. High in 1967. He taught science, PE, and coached basketball, baseball and track and field. As a coach Mike had many successful teams and individual performances in track and field. Mike transitioned to Olympia middle school when Hopedale Jr. High closed. He taught science and was the head coach for cross country and assistant coach for track and field. His love was always track and field. He loved his students and athletes. The family always felt this love was mutual.

Mike was an active member of the Hopedale community - organizing/coaching Little League Baseball, rocket shoot contest on the 4th of July, and serving on the Town Board.

Mike loved to garden. From the garden on Railroad Street, the Risser farm, and finally his garden at Chickasaw Point. This is where Mike loved to spend his free time.

Mike re-married Susan Mari Gruel Peterson in 1996, and gained a new daughter Tara Sue Gruel.

Mike retired from the Olympia School District in 1998.

He was preceded in death by father, Morell Peterson; mother, Masie; and stepdaughter, Tara.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Peterson; ex-wife, Diane Peterson Bruen; two children: Mark Peterson and Laura Jackson; grandchildren: Caileigh Peterson, Owen Peterson, Troy Jackson, and Curtis Jackson; and brothers: Frank Peterson, Steve Peterson, and Pat Peterson.

Mike and Sue Peterson retired to Chickasaw Point in Westminster, SC, on lake Hartwell. Mike enjoyed a full retirement of fishing, golfing, traveling and gardening. As he was in Hopedale, Mike was an active member in his community until his passing.

Mike transitioned to heaven on June 22, 2023, surrounded in love by his family.

Interment will be in Bloomington, IL, at East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on July 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. The internment is open to all who knew Mike. A celebration of life will take place on July 15, 2023, in Seneca, SC, at 11:00 a.m. The celebration will be at Eternal Shepherd Lutheran church at 220 Carson Road.