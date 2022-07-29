Mike Jenkins

April 21, 1948 - July 27, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — W. Michael Jenkins, 74, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Central Helps, Normal.
He was born April 21, 1948, in Fairbury, the son of Bill and Sue Baker Jenkins.
Surviving are a daughter, Megan (Tom) Anderson; two grandchildren: Samantha Anderson and Cole Anderson; sisters: Kim Kafer, Teri (Randy) Lindzy and Pam (Chuck) Whitesel; many beloved nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Ginny Denton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darlene Turner; and brother, Gary Jenkins.
Mike was a Tool and Die maker at Group Tool & Die until his retirement. Mike enjoyed many things in life which were dear to him. At a glimpse Mike loved family dinners, a good movie, golfing, "First Friday's" Downtown Bloomington viewing art with friends and spending time with his beloved dogs (Bernie & Lincoln). Mike was an expert at Apples to Apples and relished in a well thought out victory. Those who knew Mike could count on four things (1) never say no to a project (2) excellent craftsmanship (3) a good story told and (4) he'd accept payment in the form of dinner and a delicious dessert. Mike will be dearly missed as he was truly an exceptional kind loving soul.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.