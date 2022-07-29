Mike Jenkins

Mike was a Tool and Die maker at Group Tool & Die until his retirement. Mike enjoyed many things in life which were dear to him. At a glimpse Mike loved family dinners, a good movie, golfing, "First Friday's" Downtown Bloomington viewing art with friends and spending time with his beloved dogs (Bernie & Lincoln). Mike was an expert at Apples to Apples and relished in a well thought out victory. Those who knew Mike could count on four things (1) never say no to a project (2) excellent craftsmanship (3) a good story told and (4) he'd accept payment in the form of dinner and a delicious dessert. Mike will be dearly missed as he was truly an exceptional kind loving soul.