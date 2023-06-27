April 22, 1935 - June 20, 2023

GOODFIELD — Mida L. Fehr, 88, born to Mike Sr. and Lydia Knapp in Goodfield, IL, on April 22, 1935. She passed to her Heavenly reward on June 20, 2023, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, where she had resided for the past four years after suffering a severe stroke at her home in Hudson, IL.

Mida was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years; one infant daughter; and siblings: Luanna (died as an infant), George (Wilma) Knapp, Evelyn (Wayne) Walker, Lavina (Wallace) Schmackpeper, Mike Jr. (LuAnne) Knapp, Frank (Carol) Knapp, and Harold Knapp.

Mida was an active country person who enjoyed many activities during High School at Eureka, including being in clubs and school plays. Prior to getting married she was employed at State Farm in Bloomington, IL. On June 20, 1954, she married Walton Fehr Sr. and they resided on the Fehr Farm between Secor and Roanoke for many years. After sale of the farm, they moved their family to Hudson, IL. Both on the farm and in-town she made a very nice home and kept busy with many activities which included learning how to cane chairs and paint in both oils and watercolors. Mida enjoyed giving of time helping others and volunteered at the Midwest Food Bank and the Hudson library.

Surviving are their children, who went on to lead busy lives in a variety of ways: Christine (Tim) Bishop, Walt Jr. (Elaine) Fehr, Bernard (Susan) Fehr, Joyce (Troy) Simpson, and Patricia (John) Lulich. Between them they had accumulated first chair violin and some ten college degrees. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, MaryJane (late Harold) Knapp; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Now Mom has Peace after struggling with the damage of the stroke that she had and can now meet the daughter she only knew so briefly so many years ago.

Mida was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation was held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the services at the church. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, IL, 61761.

