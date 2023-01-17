April 15, 1968 - January 14, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Michelle Cullers, 54, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:13 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. A private family funeral will be held with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation.

Michelle was born April 15, 1968, in Springfield, the daughter of Michael and Donna Ewan Bradley. They preceded her in death. She married Randel G. Cullers on December 17, 2004, in Bloomington.

She is survived by her husband, Randy of Bloomington; four children: Christina Dean, Kevin (Haven Ryburn) Dean and Rebekkah (Jake) Mather, all of Bloomington, and Joshua (Ansley) Dean of Anderson, SC; a sister, Monica (Mike) Steele of Wisconsin; and an aunt, Debbie (Gerald) Weiland of Eldorado.

Michelle graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Early Education. She taught early education at Discovery and Hand in Hand, both in Springfield and Chesterbrook Academy in Bloomington. Most recently she enjoyed volunteering at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, where she was a sitter.

Michelle collected Angel trees, was an avid reader and enjoyed being on a beach. She was a loving mom and was always there for her family.

Michelle was a friend of Bill W.

