PEORIA — Michelle C. (Grieder) Thies, 44, of Peoria, left this world way too soon on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, passing away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The lights of Michelle's world were her two daughters, Marin and Audrey, that she shared with her husband of 15-years, Brandon. Not a day went by that Michelle did not celebrate all the love, light, laughter and bravery that her daughters brought to her life. Michelle will be remembered as a vibrant and adventurous spirit. No one knew this side of Michelle better than Brandon. They were a dynamic duo when entertaining, hosting, traveling, or parenting. Together they were a couple that many counted as outstanding friends.

Michelle opened her home and was welcoming to all, whether they had known her for 20-minutes or 20-years. Michelle is recounted as the person who would really listen, and ask the hard questions when necessary. She balanced this with her great sense of humor and quick wit. Michelle's bubbly personality lit up any room she walked into, and most especially if she was bringing some of her famous appetizers that she somehow always presented at the perfect time. Michelle took pride in her home, and especially her garden, and she used this talent to help many in the community find their forever homes in her career as a real estate broker. There are no words for how much Michelle will be missed, by all those that loved her deeply.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Brandon Thies; her daughters: Marin and Audrey Thies; and her parents, Dennis and Patricia (St. Clair) Grieder of Normal. She is also survived by two brothers: Blake (Brooke) Grieder of Stanford, IL, and Mark Grieder of Bloomington; nephews: Clayton and Sawyer Grieder; paternal grandfather, Carl (Judy) Grieder of Normal; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also surviving are Brandon's parents, Jim and Cherie Pate of Pekin; sister, Tiffany (Thies) Karas (Barrington, IL); and nieces: Olivia and Madeleine Karas.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Shirley Grieder; maternal grandparents, Gurney and Rosemary St. Clair Sr.; and infant niece, Charlotte Victoria Grieder.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey- Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Imhoff Cemetery in Congerville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her children's education fund available at gofundme.com.

Online condolences may be made at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/peoria-il/michelle-thies-10602173