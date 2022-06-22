Feb. 17, 1955 - June 11, 2022

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin — Michele Ann Ganschow, 67, of Waukesha, WI (formally of Normal, IL), entered eternal rest on June 11, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born February 17, 1955, in Lincoln, IL, the daughter of William and Marilyn Armbrust. Michele graduated from Streator High School in 1973, and later went on to graduate summa cum laude from Illinois State University receiving a Bachelor of Science degree.

She worked many years in the Department of Politics and Government at Illinois State University until retiring in 2011. She later worked part-time as a sales associate for eleven years at Macy's in Wauwatosa until February of this year. She was always known as the one you could rely on to get the job done with a smile. Michele was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, loved to garden, tend to her house plants, cook, cared dearly about animals but most importantly she enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. She found fulfillment in making memories with them.

Surviving is her husband, David, of 38-years; son, William (BJ) and his wife Lindsey (Arr) of Normal, IL; son, Jeremy of Bloomington, IL; her father; three grandchildren: Edgar, Harrison, and Grace; two brothers: Mike and his wife, Marsha, of Bloomington, and Paul and his wife, Kim, of Normal; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, mother and father-in-laws, and grandparents.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adam Siegel, Dr. Sharma Kavita, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice Center, and the Aurora Home Hospice team.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Ozark House Restaurant, 704 McGregor Street, Bloomington, IL, Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital.