Feb. 12, 1957 - June 30, 2023

THE VILLAGES, Florida - Michael Wayne Hatfield passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023, at Hospice House in Tavares, FL, after struggling with a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a rare form of dementia. He was 66 years old.

Mike was born on February 12, 1957, in Bloomington, IL, to Alice and Don Hatfield. He attended Concord Triopia High School and later earned bachelor's degrees from Lincoln Christian College and Illinois State University and went on to do his master's of Math Education at ISU. He served as a high school math teacher and football and baseball coach for 37 years, working at four different high schools - Herscher, Lexington, Pontiac, and Cornerstone.

"Coach" Hatfield is survived by his wife, Kim (Whaley) Hatfield; three children: Sarah Hatfield Osuala, Rachel Hatfield Dalton, and Johnmark Hatfield; seven grandchildren: Aiden Dewhurst, Aaron Dewhurst, Micah Dalton, Judah Dalton, Miriam Dalton, Willow Hatfield, Rosemary Hatfield; and five siblings: Donna Anderson, David Hatfield, Patty Ryden, Susan Bumgardner, and Tim Hatfield.

Mike's heart was for his family, grandchildren, and ministry including Welcome Home Haiti. Above everything, Mike loved the Lord and did his best to faithfully love those around him. He was known for loving in action and play.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Eastview Christian Church, downtown Bloomington location (401 Union Street, Bloomington, IL 61701).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Welcome Home Haiti mailed to PO Box 9, Gridley, IL, 61744, with memo: Mike Hatfield Memorial or given online at https://give.lifesong.org/lifesong/memorial-98224-hb. Mike will be deeply missed by family and friends.