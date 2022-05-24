June 14, 1958 - May 12, 2022

RUTLAND — Michael W. Kingen, 63, of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home.

He was born June 14, 1958 in Peoria, IL to Wayne and Vida (Pinkham) Kingen. He married Valerie Sue Garrels in Fairbury, IL, who passed away September 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters: Stacy and Jessica; and one son, Zach Kingen.

Surviving are four sons: Joshua (Tara) Kingen of Peoria, Todd Kingen of Kangly, IL, Michael (Kori) Kingen of Jacksonville, FL, Seth (Nick) Kingen of Toluca, IL; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mike worked as a foreman at the BF Goodrich in Henry, IL, for 35 dedicated years. He then entered the breeding business with his wife for a few years prior to her diagnoses with cancer, where he then cared for his wife full-time and maintained the business simultaneously. Mikes hobbies included fishing, spending time with his dogs and family, and doing yard work at their home in Rutland. Mike was an extremely devoted husband and father.

Celebration of life services are pending and will be announced at a later time. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Megan Gardner, owner of Merry Dawn Kennels in Minonk, IL.

