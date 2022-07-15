June 14, 1972 - July 12, 2022

COLFAX — Michael Todd Simpsen, 50, Colfax, died at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Blue Mound Twp., McLean County, IL.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, with Pastor David Castner officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Anchor. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, also at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the Michael T. Simpsen family.

Michael was born June 14, 1972, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Gary Paul and Janice Rae Edwards Simpsen.

Survivors include one daughter, Brittany Simpsen, Odessa, MO; two granddaughters; and one brother, Eric (Tammy) Simpsen, Normal, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Michael was a 1990 graduate of Ridgeview High School and was currently employed at Bridgestone Inc., Normal.

Michael took pride in caring for his lawn and those of others. He was a Chicago Cub and Dallas Cowboy fan who enjoyed camping and fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

