May 24, 1962 - March 12, 2023

CHENOA — Michael Scott Moore, 60, of Chenoa, IL, passed away on March 12, 2023.

Beloved husband of Susan Moore for 27 years, he is also survived by daughter, Mariah Buss (Kyler Buss); sons: Alexander and Christopher Moore; mother, Margaret Horn (Bill Horn); sister, Jennifer Holmes; and brother, Steven Moore. He was preceded in death by father, Ronald E. Moore; and grandparents, Harold and Ruth Reynolds, and Lowell and Margaret Moore.

Michael was passionate at the start-up Rivian and most recently was a group lead at E.S.S. and Propulsion.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Chenoa United Methodist Church, 204 South Division Street, Chenoa, IL, 61726. A visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Chenoa United Methodist Church.