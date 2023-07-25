Oct. 11, 1948 - July 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Roy Sallee, 74, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Mike was born on October 11, 1948, in Macomb, IL, to Eileen (Cosgrove) and Lynn Sallee. He grew up in Macomb with his three brothers, and married Barbara Jones on August 23, 1969.

In all phases of life, Mike was guided by his sense of duty, an obligation to others, and a desire to be of service. He was usually slow to ask for help, but always quick to offer it. He spent nearly four decades working in information technology at State Farm, a career that grew from his boyhood love of electronics. Mike knew he wanted to work with computers before most people knew what a computer was.

A helicopter pilot in his youth, Mike had a lifelong passion for aviation. He spent decades volunteering at the Prairie Aviation Museum, and in more recent years he volunteered at the Red Cross and worked with the local ham radio community, the CIRC. Mike had an insatiable curiosity that lasted his whole life, and he loved nothing more than sharing his accumulated knowledge with others.

To his family he was known for his levity, his silliness, his patience and his warmth. To his two children and five granddaughters, he was a source of delightful misinformation and jokes, as well as a steady presence - the person who could fix anything around the house or guide you through many of life's varied challenges. A devoted son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he was animated above all else by the love he had for Barbara, his wife of more than 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Jones) Sallee of Bloomington; children: Mary Renollet (Bryce Hartseil) and James (Caroline) Sallee; grandchildren: Emily and Leah Renollet, and Eleanor, Julia and Grace Sallee; brothers: Lynn (Linda) Sallee and James Sallee; sisters-in-law, Sally Sallee and Joanne Curtis. He was preceded in death by his brother William Sallee.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

Memorial may be directed to the Prairie Aviation Museum, the Red Cross, or St. Patrick Church of Merna in Bloomington.

