July 23, 1966 - July 20, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Michael Robert Eberhardt, 55, of Louisville, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Louisville, KY, with family at his side.

Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 5, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM Friday, at the funeral Home.

Michael was born July 23, 1966, in Clinton, IL, the son of Charles H. Eberhardt and Kathryn J. Rutledge, along with his step-father, George W. Rutledge.

Survivors include his mother; wife of 31 years, Lisa; three daughters: Rachael Ball, Walton, KY, Hope (Marvin) Sosa and Amber (Dustin) Wallace, Louisville, KY; eight grandchildren; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepfather.

Michael joined the U.S. Marines following high school. He was a member of the AmVets Post 270 in Bloomington, IL. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and most anything outdoors.

