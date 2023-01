MINONK — Michael R. Upts, 62, of Minonk, died on Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023, at his home.

Cremation will be accorded. A Celebration of Life Gathering was held on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.