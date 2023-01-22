Michael P. Jenson

March 7, 1948 - Jan. 4, 2023

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Michael Paul Jenson, of Chicago and Holmes Beach, FL, died on January 4, 2023. He was born on March 7, 1948, to Paul and Arleen (Tootie) Jenson of Saybrook. Mike grew up in Saybrook, and although his adult years were spent in Chicago, he never forgot his central Illinois roots.

Mike graduated from Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School and Eastern Illinois University with a degree in history, and attended John Marshall Law School. He had a long career as a private investigator and process server in Chicago. Guided by his principle of "Go as far as you can until someone stops you" and protected from the conflicts inherent in his work by his easy-going nature, he maintained the balance needed to succeed at his work. Mike married Nancy Zabel, September 22, 1984.

Mike and Nancy enjoyed many years of vacationing on Anna Maria Island and in 2012, fulfilled Mike's dream of owning a home there. On sunny afternoons he could frequently be found relaxing with his dogs on the dock behind his house.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his brother, Greg (Kathy) Jenson of San Diego, CA; sisters: Ann (Mike) Young of Gibson City, IL, and Julie (Chris Kemp) Jenson of Ellsworth IL. Also surviving are his nephews: Mat and Ty (Hannah) Young; and great-niece and nephew: Lyla and James Young.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Manatee County Animal Services (3230 East Bay Dr. #316, Holmes Beach, FL, 34217) or www.fomcas.org.