Michael "Mike" E. Thoms

Nov. 27, 1942 - Jan. 11, 2023

TOWANDA — Michael "Mike" Edward Thoms, 80, of Towanda, IL, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Mike was born November 27, 1942, in Bloomington to John Charles and Margaret Ann (Armstrong) Thoms. He married Jeanette Darnall on July 14, 1965 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. Mike was proud to be a journeyman electrician for 60 years with IBEW 197.

Mike was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan and Chicago Bears fan. Most of all, he was a loving, Husband, Dad and PaPa.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanette; three children: J. Greg (Becky) Thoms of Bloomington, IL, M. David (Gina Habermeyer) Thoms of Normal, IL, and J. Annette (Tom) Thoennes of Bloomington, IL; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter and one brother.

Cremation rites will be accorded. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Sweet Home 303 East Oakland Avenue, Bloomington, IL, 61701-5243. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.