Michael "Mike" Dale Beverage

April 28, 1959 - Sept. 25, 2022

RICHARDSON, Texas — Mike passed away on September 25, 2022 in Richardson, Texas. Mike was born on April 28, 1959, in Bloomington, IL. He was a son, brother, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed life by working and sharing his knowledge of construction with those around him.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann (Wakefield) Beverage, father, Richard "Dick" Dale Beverage, and his first wife, Lori Jo (Huth) Beverage. Mike is survived by his second wife, Megg Beverage; his son, Bob (Kelli) Beverage; three step-daughters; Blair (Gabriel) Ediker, Brittany Broker, and Brandi Broker;.two sisters: Sally Salzman and Barb Beverage; one brother, Doug (Michele) Beverage; one granddaughter, Jo Beverage; and one step-granddaughter, Gracie Samples.

In lieu of flowers, Mike and his family, kindly ask that you send donations to St. Jude or the Children's Hospital of your choice.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Beck Memorial Home. A private family graveside service will immediately follow the gathering with Pastor Jason Collins officiating.

Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

