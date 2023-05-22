Nov. 22, 1960 - May 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Michael Loran Horn, 62, of Bloomington, IL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Michael was born to Loran D. and Anna J. (Elger) Horn in Peoria, IL on November 22, 1960. He was raised in the East Peoria and Morton area and graduated from Morton High School in 1979.

Michael then joined the United States Army and served in the Illinois Army National Guard through 1988 when he was honorably discharged. During that time, Michael also attended Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Business Administration.

Michael was a very focused and passionate person. When something piqued his curiosity, he delved deeper and deeper to learn as much as possible about the subject. One of Michael's many passions was cooking, and as a result, he was a graduate of the Culinary School of the Rockies. Michael loved preparing large holiday feasts and cooking for others. One of his favorite memories was helping to cook for the Seniors Luncheons at Bear Valley Church in Lakewood, CO, alongside his wife.

Michael loved to accumulate tools and take on projects. He was a "do it yourself" kind of person for many years. His wife often teased him for coming up with a project just so he could purchase a new tool.

He was a Microsoft Windows Server Architect in the Telecommunications Industry for many years early in his career and held numerous Microsoft, Novell, and HP certifications. Technology intrigued Michael, and he loved to learn.

From a very young age, Michael had a great love for trucks and tractors. His parents often reminisced about the childhood hours he spent playing with his trucks and tractors in the dirt and sand.

Not too many can say they get to do what they really love, but Michael could say that. For the past 11 years, he has been an Owner-Operator, and professional truck driver, and most recently leased onto Daily Express, Inc. Michael was happiest when hauling John Deere or Caterpillar tractors or wind turbine blades. He was truly passionate about his work as a professional driver and took great pride in ensuring each load was secured and delivered safely. He also continued his zest for learning and most recently completed a Diesel Mechanics Certification.

Michael married Pamela K. Paschal on March 22, 2003, in Denver, CO. He and Pam relocated to Bloomington, IL shortly after the birth of their two children. Michael was extremely proud of their son Adam (18) and their daughter Aimee (17). Even though they didn't always see eye to eye, he loved them deeply. He spent many hours teaching Adam about tools, cars, computers and more, and at some point, the tides turned, and Adam was the one teaching him about computers instead. While on the road, he could often be found sitting at a truck stop restaurant with a live streaming of one of Aimee's volleyball games playing on his iPad. He and the truck stop staff around him could be heard cheering her and her team on together from afar.

Michael is survived by his wife, son and daughter, and special furry family member, "Moof", all of Bloomington, IL. Michael is also survived by his parents of Peoria, IL; sister, Lori (Todd) Mullins of Peoria, IL; two nephews: Jacob (Liny) Mullins of MA and Jared (Chelsea) Mullins of Bloomington, IL; a niece, Hannah (Brian) Fiedler of Peoria, IL; and a great-nephew, Obed Mullins. Michael leaves behind dear family friends, Tony and Jenn Young of Downs, IL who deeply touched Michael by naming their son after him.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in support of Adam and Aimee's college educations.