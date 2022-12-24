March 29, 1960 - Dec. 11, 2022

MCMINNVILLE, Tennessee — Michael Lee Merritt, of McMinnville, TN, formerly of Normal, passed away 7:08 PM Tuesday, December 11, 2022, at Ascension Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Michael (Mike) Merritt was born on March 29, 1960, in Towanda, the son of Lee Merritt and JoHanna Merritt.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Janeen Stark. Other survivors include his brothers: Timothy and David, of Bloomington; and he was preceded in death by his parents.

After graduating from High School, he enlisted in the Navy, and was awarded the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, having served on the USS Nimitz during the Iranian Hostage Crisis.

After returning from Navy service, Mike worked in the Automotive industry, most notably for Thermal Concepts, where he and owner Tim Lee designed and built ethanol-based fuel systems. He later worked for Central States Fireworks pyrotechnic services.

His hobbies included working on cars, flying RC aircraft, and rare collectibles.

Mike was a very kind soul, who will be missed, especially his uncanny laughter.