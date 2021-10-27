BLOOMINGTON — Michael Lance Jennings, age 50, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Lance is survived by his son, Logan Jennings; mother, Norma (Don) Penn; father, Mike (Joni) Jennings; siblings: Jessica (Joe) Truesdale, Jason Jennings, Amy (Jason) Atterberry, Michael Penn, Tony (Julie) Penn, Eric (Kelly) Penn, Ryan Penn; his ex-wife, Leslie Mays; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loyal and caring friends. He was proceeded in death by many family members, including his stepdad, Gary Clem.

Lance was an avid fisherman, proud father, kindhearted animal lover, dedicated son and steadfast friend. His infectious laugh and smile brightened the lives of all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to meet him.

A private family service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomington, with inurnment to follow. A celebration life will be November 20, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Laborers Local 362, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation https://castforkids.org/foundation-cast/

Memories and condolences may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.