BLOOMINGTON — Michael L. Kraft, 86, of Bloomington, formerly of Pontiac, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

His funeral for close family and friends will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 5, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Dustin Schultz officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home Foundation, or OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation.

Michael was born January 23, 1935, in Bloomington, the son of Walter H. and Marguerite Freehill Kraft. He married Sharon M. Gleason on September 3, 1960, in Pontiac.

Surviving are his wife of sixty one years, Sharon Kraft of Normal; four children: Laura (Bill) Morrow of St. Louis, MO, Michael Kraft of Pontiac, Mary (John) Lindstrom of Normal and Sharry (Dr. Tom) Ocheltree of Bloomington; seven grandchildren: Ryan, Jessica, Sean, Jack, Lauren, Natalie and Mikey.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Kraft; a brother, Walt Kraft; and a sister, Mary Therese Whalen.

Michael graduated from Trinity High School, and attended John Carroll University. He was a supply sergeant for the US Army's 553rd Battalion, and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Red Scarf Club.

Michael was an electrician and a 62 year, member of the IBEW, retiring in 1997. There wasn't a home improvement project he couldn't do. He restored a family farmhouse, with his two sons, and was an exceptional woodworker.

Michael enjoyed traveling with his wife to many destinations, including the Western US, Branson, MO, and Hilton Head, SC. Most of all he was a family man and enjoyed his children and grandchildren.

The family is tremendously grateful to all those who provided peace and comfort during Michael's last days.

