April 6, 1947 - June 12, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Michael L. Crutcher, 75, Bloomington, died at 11:20 PM Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

His funeral will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Carmody- Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Military honors will be performed at the funeral home following services and then interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mike was born April 6, 1947, in Bloomington, son of Leonard Leon and Eileen Mann Crutcher. He married the love of his life, Glenda Condon, on January 4, 1969, she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Terry M. (Olivia) Crutcher of Bloomington, Sara (Shad) Emberton of Lexington; four beloved grandchildren: Corrin and Tyler Emberton of Lexington, and Henry and Samantha Crutcher of Bloomington; two brothers: Gail (Jeni) Crutcher of Richmond, Dana (Kim) Crutcher of Hudson; a sister-in-law, Glenys Crutcher of LeRoy; and eight nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Terry L. Crutcher whom was killed in action in Vietnam, and Ron Crutcher whom he lost last year.

Mike was a United States Army veteran and purple heart recipient. He enlisted for three years and was attached to the 16th armored division 173rd airborne brigade as a paratrooper while serving in Vietnam. While he didn't talk much about his service, he was proud of his service to our country.

He worked tirelessly his whole life and found a job he loved at ISU as a mover/driver, retiring in 2013.

Michael enjoyed traveling with his wife, Glenda, fishing, and time spent feeding and watching the backyard wildlife. His greatest enjoyment came from spending quality time with his family and watching the grandchildren grow up. Mike never new a stranger and loved to get to know something about everyone he met in his daily activities. He will be fondly remembered as being a friend to everyone he met along the way.

He was raised in the Methodist Church and carried over his deep faith in God by the way he lived his life selflessly. He will be missed beyond words.