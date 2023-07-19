July 31, 1949 - July 15, 2023

EAST PEORIA — Michael Joseph Zogg, 73, of East Peoria, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Illinois Veterans' Home in LaSalle, IL.

Born July 31, 1949 in Pontiac to John "Jack" William and Rita Josephine (Trecker) Zogg, he married Karen Bocox on May 16, 1970, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Karen Zogg; one brother, James "Jimmy" Zogg of Peoria; two sons: Michael Zogg, Jr. of Houston, TX, and Dennis (Anne) Zogg of Parker, CO; one daughter, Jennifer "Jenni" (Cory) Huff of Morton; and five grandchildren: Alexis Zogg, Cameron Zogg, Daniel Zogg, Olivia Huff and Ciera Huff. Rest in peace, Papa!

His parents and one brother, John Anthony "Happy John" Zogg, preceded him in death.

Michael spent his childhood growing up in Odell, and graduated from Saint Paul Catholic High School. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1995.

A proud military veteran, he honorably served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1973. He attained the rank of Sergeant.

Michael worked as an educator for Peoria Heights Community Unit School District #325 for 18 years, retiring in 2016.

An avid fan of sports, Michael loved watching NASCAR, Indy Car racing and Notre Dame Football games. He coached and officiated sports for Holy Family School, Peoria Heights Grade School and High School, Charter Oaks Little League and for the Illinois High School Association. He also enjoyed golfing.

His memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, with Father David Richardson as the celebrant. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force and the Tazewell Military Rites Team.

Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to Peoria County Animal Protection Services, 2600 Northeast Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL, 61603, or to St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1000 West Albany Avenue, Peoria, IL, 61604.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.