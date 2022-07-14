Dec. 19, 1956 - June 23, 2022

JANESVILLE — Michael John Ripsch, age 65, of Janesville (formerly of Bloomington, IL), passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville.

Michael was born in Pontiac, IL, on December 19, 1956; the son of Eugene and Marjorie (Tramel) Ripsch. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati with his Master's Degree in Criminology. Michael worked in law enforcement for most of his life, as a Police Officer in Bloomington, IL, and serving as Chief of Police in Yates City, IL. Mike worked as a professor in Criminal Justice studies, after his career as a police officer, was a big supporter of the Special Olympics, and regularly participated in the "Polar Plunges" held at Lake Michigan over the years.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie (fiancé, James Shippy) Ripsch; brother, Steve (Sue) Ripsch; niece, Megan (Tim) Krause (and their sons: Devon and Logan Krause); and nephew, Matt (Dr. Gina Monaco M.D., PhD) Ripsch.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on July 30, 2022, at the GE Clubhouse in Bloomington, IL. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.

Memorial donations can be made to the Special Olympics in Michael's honor.

