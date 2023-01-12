Oct. 1, 1943 - Jan. 7, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Michael Jay Shea, "the gentle giant," laid down his working tools and went to his heavenly reward after a long illness on January 7, 2023.

Mike worked hard all his life, but his greatest priority was always his family. He was never a rich man, but in the end, his room was overflowing with family and friends who came to show their love for him. A protective father standing 6'6" tall, Mike intimidated every boy either of his daughters ever dated but accepted his sons-in-law as family when his daughters married. He similarly tried to discipline his grandchildren by intimidation, but all of them immediately recognized him for the big teddy bear he really was.

Mike was a Master Mason and long-time member of Bruce Lodge #665. He was a visionary computer programmer who owned his own computer consulting business in the early 1980s, and he was a proponent of life-long learning, achieving his Bachelor's degree from Upper Iowa University in 1999.

Mike is survived by Suzanne (Axtell), his wife of 57 years; daughters: Angelia (Terry Crawford), Kathleen (Sam Catanzaro); and son, Sam (Susan); eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nieces, one nephew, and countless friends and companions.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home where a scripture service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

An Irish wake will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, Prairie Hills Assisted Living Facility or Westridge Care Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.