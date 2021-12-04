CHAMPAIGN — Michael J. Thompson, 73, of Champaign died at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A Celebration of Life open house will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pipa's Pub in Champaign, as he truly enjoyed shooting the breeze over a Busch NA and was never a fan of formal gatherings. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.

Mike was born on October 26, 1948, in Normal, the son of Joseph and Eva Yarber Thompson. He married Terri Bilbrey on May 26, 2007, in Champaign, she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Emily Thompson of Houston, TX; and one sister, Scarlett Kelly of Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.

Mike was a proud veteran of the Vietnam war where he served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post 630 and the American Legion Post 71 in Urbana.

Following in his father's footsteps, he was a plumber and a union man to the end as a member of Local 149 Plumbers & Pipefitters. He retired as the shop foreman of the University of Illinois plumbing shop in 2005.

His spare time included golf with his best buddies and working in his yard. He took great pride in a lush lawn and the beautiful flowers he grew.

We wish to thank Dr. Eikram and the entire Oncology staff at Christie Clinic. Without whom, he would not have been able to live the life he did for the last four and half years. We are also very grateful to the Oncology nurses and techs at Carle Hospital who gave him the absolute best care this past month. You all laughed and cried with us.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.