March 3, 1964 - April 26, 2023

COLFAX — Michael J. Kerber, 59, of Colfax, passed away at 11:36 p.m., April 26, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Cremation has been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice of charity.

Michael was born March 3, 1964, in Peoria, the son of Paul and Jean (Eppel) Kerber.

Surviving are his father, Paul of Normal, formerly of Colfax; brother, Tim (Gail) Kerber of Seattle, WA; nephews: Jared and Ethan Kerber.

Michael graduated from Octavia High School in 1983. He then worked for Kraft Foods in Champaign before transitioning to long haul and local truck driving. He last worked as a caregiver for his parents.

He enjoyed working on the family farm and attending NASCAR races.

Michael was a very generous person who would help anyone in need.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.