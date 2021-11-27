FAIRBURY — Michael Heiser, 54, Fairbury, died at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his residence, Fairbury.

His memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Forrest with Pastor Paul Lellelid officiating. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Ridge Twp. Cemetery, Wing.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. The family suggests memorials be directed to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Forrest or Hope Pregnancy Center, Pontiac.

Mike was born April 18, 1967, in Pontiac, IL, the son of Lowell R. and Linda D. Pleines Heiser. He married Judy Kersch on July 8, 1989. He then married Lisa Haberkorn on July 28, 2007, in Pontiac. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Paige (Kurtis) Simonich, Orland Park, Emily Heiser, Chicago, Naomi (Ryan) Willard, Rantoul, Levi (Lindsay) Cooper, Cropsey; two grandchildren: Kylie and Callen Cooper; three sisters: Sheila (Rod) Simons, Sherri (Carl) Snyder, both of Odell and Marcia (Jack) Conlisk, Chenoa.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was a 1985 graduate of Dwight High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois in 1989. He worked as an accountant at Farm Business Farm Management for many years and was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Forrest.

Mike's family was his greatest priority. He was an extremely loving, caring, and attentive father, but his favorite role to fulfill was Papa to his grandchildren. His spare time was consumed with cheering on the Illini, trying to take a few strokes off his golf game and farming.

An online guest book is available at www.duffypilsmemoriahome.com and the family asks that any stories you have of Mike are shared at MikeHeiserMemories@gmail.com.