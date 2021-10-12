SUN CITY, Arizona — On September 22, 2021, Michael H. Overy passed away in Sun City, West AZ, at the age of 70-years-old.

Michael is survived by his children: Brian Overy and Erica Morrissey; and his sister Sharon Dolly. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Agnes Overy.

Michael was born January 27, 1951 in Clinton, IL. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene University and went on to play baseball for the Salt Lake City Gulls. Michael made his professional debut for the California Angels in 1976 as a relief pitcher with a fast ball that could reach over 100 MPH. When Michael wasn't studying his bible, you would find him at the gym, or treasuring a tasty doughnut at a cafe. Most of all, Michael was a remarkable son, father, brother, and "gramps" who will be missed dearly.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at the Clinton Country Club on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. We welcome those who knew Michael and wish to celebrate his life, to join us for the service.