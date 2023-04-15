Dec. 28, 1950 - April 13, 2023

CLINTON — Michael G. Pherigo, 72, of Clinton, IL, passed away 9:22 p.m., April 13, 2023, at his family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the First Church of the Nazarene Food Bank or Habitat for Humanity.

Michael was born December 28, 1950, in Clinton, IL, the son of Floyd Ruffner Pherigo and Wilma Charlene (Cox) Pherigo.

Survivors include his children: Jennifer (Brian) Moore, Wentzville, MO, and Tiffany (Andy) Dunham, Clinton, IL; grandchildren: Mylee Pherigo-Mandrell, Mason and Max Moore, Kaitlin, Emma, Savannah, and Jordyn; and brother, Steve (Trish) Pherigo, Austin, TX.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Allen Pherigo; and granddaughter, Dakota.

Michael was a retired Union Electrical Worker. He was Chairman of the Nazarene Church Food Bank. Michael was a member of the Eagles Club and served on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity.

