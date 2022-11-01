Jan. 27, 1948 - Oct. 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Michael G. Myers left this world Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the way we could have expected from him, with courage, strength, strong faith and with consideration to his last minute for his beloved family and friends. (Oh, and maybe a tiny bit of stubbornness in honor of his German heritage).

Mike was born January 27, 1948, to harass and torment his sister Jonni Myers Kettman. His mom and dad, Dorothy Defenbaugh Myers and John B. (Bud) Myers quickly realized he needed more siblings to tease and bond with, so Dave, Tim and Danny (Merlyn) came along over the next 13 years. Very soon after that the nieces and nephews started coming to whom he was a very special Uncle Mike. Jeff (Therese) and Kathy (Paul) were followed by Matt, Kara (Jesse) and Emily with Sarah filling out the roster. Grandnieces and nephews are Luke, Hannah, Noah and Jonah along with Keri Lynn and Diana.

As a teenager, Chuck Walker (girlfriend Julie) came into Mike's life and became his son. He has been with Mike through years of joy, sickness and health, packing and moving, fun beach times and is now charged with Mike's favorite things he so enjoyed collecting. (Anyone need a few blowguns or pairs of tennis shoes for starters?). Chuck's daughter Ashley and her son Landon, son Zack and fiancee Hallie Johnson and daughter Lexie (Johnny) Seitz, have brought so much happiness to Mike through the years.

Along with the family, Mike leaves a legacy of friends that go back to Woodland School (Class of 66), Spoon River Jr. College, ISU, Myers Sherman (Vactor), Town of Normal and nearly any place he traveled. We will all miss him in our own special ways, but we know his back no longer bothers him, no more dialysis, no Illinois cold weather and instead he and Dad are searching for the best grits and Bloody Mary-s, fish tacos and melon margaritas; and will be ready to take us there when we follow them from this earth. He probably already has a pontoon boat launched and is cruising across the water with Chado sitting beside him.

Mike requested his ashes be spread in Daytona Beach, where he lived for the past 15 years or so, Town of Normal Public Works (get ready gang... think he's going to keep you working - snow plow time coming - and on your toes), and other places he lived and had fun.

His wishes for celebration started at Ironwood and will continue with a graveside service followed by fellowship at the Long Point Legion Hall on Sunday, November 20, 2022, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Celebration of Mike's life may just continue a long time because any time his family and friends get together there will be stories to share.

If you would like to leave a memorial please make it to your choice in Mike's name.

Rest in Peace Mike - we love you, we miss you and will see you on the other side.