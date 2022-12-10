Nov. 2, 1976 - Nov. 3, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Michael Franklin Lowery, 46, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away at his home on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

A service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST, at the Indiana Funeral Care located at 8151 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CST at the Chatsworth United Methodist Church in Chatsworth, IL, with Reverend Lynette Barnett officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chatsworth Cemetery in Chatsworth, IL. A visitation will be held from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service on Sunday.

Michael was born November 2, 1976, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Theodore Allen and Karla Faye (Edwards) Lowery. He is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Thomas Richard and Marilyn Janeen Edwards; his life partner, Daniel Dale Naugle; and his brothers: David Thomas Lowery and Christopher Daniel Lowery.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald James and Teresa Marilyn Lowery.

Michael was a graduate of Prairie Central High School. He went to Northern Illinois University. He was a Senior Program Analyst 2 at the Hachette Book Group. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chatsworth, IL.

Michael loved long conversations and socializing with his many friends and multitude of family members. He researched every topic imaginable and could remember every detail. He always knew something about anything you cared to discuss. He cared deeply about others and was a loving partner, friend, and family member.

Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church of Chatsworth or the Chatsworth Township Library.

